150-year-old British ship found in Karnaphuli riverbed

A century-old British merchant ship has been discovered at the bottom of the Karnaphuli River during dredging operations for the Chattogram Port Channel.

The 350-foot coal-powered vessel was found on August 15 in the Dangarchar area between Jetty 6 and 7 and has since been salvaged.

Artifacts recovered from the ship include silver coins from 1862-82 AD, silver furniture, binoculars, and a substantial stock of coal. The ship is estimated to be around 150 years old.

Officials reported that the vessel was cut into two parts for removal. Initial attempts by two organisations to salvage the ship failed, but Hiramoni Salvage Ltd was later successful.

Captain Farid Uddin of the Chattogram Port Authority confirmed the recovery, saying the vessel posed a risk to container ship movement in the Karnaphuli Channel.

Md Abul Kalam, manager of Hiramoni Salvage Ltd, stated, "We salvaged and removed the ship as per our agreement with the port. There are also two more sunken ships in the riverbed that will be removed to enhance the safety and efficiency of the port."

Artifacts recovered from the ship also include furniture, plates, bowls, water pots, spoons, candle holders, flower vases, and various items made from ivory, copper, brass, and silver. The ship is believed to have sunk during the British period while engaged in trade in the Indian subcontinent.

Senior diver Md Zahir explained that the ship was submerged 60 feet deep, leading to significant silt accumulation. Salvage operations involved dredging the silt and using skilled divers to cut the ship into two parts, which were then brought to the riverbank using four salvage barges.

Jihad Hossain, director of Hiramoni Salvage Ltd, said the artifacts recovered have not yet been examined by experts.

Dr Ataur Rahman, deputy director of the Directorate of Archeology and keeper of the Chattogram Ethnological Museum, confirmed the historical significance of the recovered coins.

He pointed out that the coins, predating Queen Victoria's direct rule over India, are of considerable archaeological value.

Dr Rahman added, "According to regulations, archaeological artifacts should be handed over to the Directorate of Archeology. The authorities involved in the salvage operation should have informed us to ensure the artifacts are preserved and no items are lost."