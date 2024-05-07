15 died of heatstroke so far: DGHS

A total of 15 people died due to heatstroke across the country in the last 15 days. Thirteen of the heatstroke victims were men, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

DGHS officials said seven of the heatstroke victims died in Magura.

Besides, deaths were reported from Chattogram, Khulna, Chuadanga, Habiganj, Rajbari, Jhenaidah, Lalmonirhat, Bandarban and Madaripur.

The actual number of people dying due to heat-stress related illnesses could be higher because DGHS began keeping records on April 22, around 20 days after the heatwave started sweeping over the country.

Incidents of heatstroke claiming lives were reported earlier last month, but the cause of the fatalities were not officially confirmed.

Besides, the DGHS surveillance does not cover private healthcare facilities that outnumber government ones.