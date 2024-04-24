11 years on, cries for justice remain unheeded

Victims, relatives and rights organisations gather at Rana Plaza site

Marking the 11th anniversary of the Rana Plaza collapse, Bangladesh's deadliest industrial disaster, survivors and relatives of the victims today gathered at the site in Savar demanding adequate compensation and maximum punishment for the culprits.

Every year on this day, survivors, relatives of dead and injured victims and different labour organisations gather at the site and raise their demands.

At least 1,136 workers were killed and over 2,438 were injured in the tragedy.

Today, the relatives, workers and labour activists paid homage by placing flowers at the temporary altar on the site with a seven-point demand.

The demands include making identities of all the culprits public and ensuring maximum punishment for them, including building owner Sohail Rana, and introducing a fresh wage board with minimum wage of Tk 25,000.

They also demanded 60 percent dearness allowance until the wage increases; adequate compensation through changing relevant laws; long-term medical allowance and rehabilitation of the workers injured in the accident; building permanent monument on the Rana Plaza site; establishing emergency fund for workers on the initiative of the owner, government and buyers; and declaring April 24 a mourning and safety day and close factories for the day.

Survivors' accounts

Bulbuli Akhter, a survivor of Rana Plaza building collapse, told The Daily Star, "I am living a subhuman life after being paralysed following the tragedy. I received donation but not adequate compensation. I didn't even get justice. None of our demands have been met yet.

"We want compensation and maximum punishment for the culprits," she added.

Sharmin Akhter used to work on the eighth floor of Rana Plaza. Although she survived the collapse, she was seriously injured and could not return to work or resume a normal life.

She said, "I got my life back but lost my normal life. I am now living a miserable life after suffering serious leg and backbone injuries. I can't work. I spend days without eating with my children. I have not received proper compensation yet. I want proper compensation."

Even after 11 years, they expressed their anger that the punishment of the culprits has not been confirmed yet. Relatives broke down in tears demanding justice.

Safia Bewa, around 70 years old, was crying at the Rana Plaza site holding photographs of her son Lal Mia, who died in the Rana Plaza collapse. He worked on the third floor of the building.

Photo: Palash Khan

In a tearful voice, Safia Bewa told The Daily Star, "Can't I get justice for the murder of my son? I want justice for the murder of my son."

What labour leaders said

Taslima Akhter, president of Garment Workers' Solidarity, told The Daily Star, "We have been raising several demands since Rana Plaza collapsed. In the last 11 years, our demands have not been fulfilled. After so many years we are making the same demand today."

Sarwar Hossain, general secretary of Garment Sramik Unity League said the Rana Plaza collapse was a planned murder. Those involved in the murder are yet to be brought to justice.

"We are disappointed as justice has not been confirmed after a long time. Maximum punishment should be ensured. It is not just our demand, it is the demand of everyone," he added.

Rafiqul Islam Sujon, president of Bangladesh Garments and Shilpa Sramik Federation, said not even one of their demands has been fulfilled in 11 long years. No steps were taken to rehabilitate the injured workers. Adequate compensation was not given. Not even a monument was erected at the site.

"We are standing here with the same demand even after 11 years."