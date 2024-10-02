Rana Plaza: Sohel Rana receives ad-interim bail

The High Court yesterday granted ad-interim bail to Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana for six months in a case filed over deaths during the collapse of the plaza in April 2013.

The bench of justices Md Ataur Rahman Khan and KM Hafiz-Ul Alam also issued a rule, asking the state to explain why he should not be granted regular bail.

At least 1,135 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 injured as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013, raising questions about labour and human rights standards in Bangladesh.

Wali Ashraf, sub-inspector of Savar Police Station, filed the murder case, accusing Sohel, a former Jubo League leader, his father and several others.