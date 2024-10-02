Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 2, 2024 02:52 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:36 AM

Rana Plaza: Sohel Rana receives ad-interim bail

Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 2, 2024 02:52 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:36 AM
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana
Sohel Rana, owner of the Rana Plaza. Star file photo

The High Court yesterday granted ad-interim bail to Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana for six months in a case filed over deaths during the collapse of the plaza in April 2013.

The bench of justices Md Ataur Rahman Khan and KM Hafiz-Ul Alam also issued a rule, asking the state to explain why he should not be granted regular bail.

What the Rana Plaza tragedy means in 2024

At least 1,135 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 injured as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013, raising questions about labour and human rights standards in Bangladesh.

Wali Ashraf, sub-inspector of Savar Police Station, filed the murder case, accusing Sohel, a former Jubo League leader, his father and several others.

