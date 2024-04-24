Trial of murder case drags on

Building code violation case proceedings yet to start

Survivors and family members of the victims of Rana Plaza tragedy stand behind the pictures of their loved ones demanding justice and compensation. Marking 11th anniversary of the tragedy, Bangladesh Garments Workers Solidarity organised a two-day photo exhibition in front of the site. Photo: Palash Khan

Even 11 years after the Rana Plaza collapse in Savar, the trial of two cases filed over the incident did not reach any verdict, causing frustration among the victims.

At least 1,136 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 others injured in the deadliest garment factory disaster in history as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013.

In 2016, a Dhaka court started a trial in the murder case against 41 accused, including building owner Sohel Rana. However, trial proceedings in another case over violating building codes have yet to begin.

On July 18, 2016, Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against Sohel Rana and 40 accused in the murder case. Since then, 84 out of 594 prosecution witnesses have testified in the case, according to the prosecution.

The court recorded statements of four witnesses on April 21 this year and set April 28 as the next date for witnesses' statements, said a staffer of the court.

Angered and frustrated over the cases' status, the survivors and victim family members expressed concern about ever being able to see justice.

Jesmin, a survivor, said, "For 11 years, I have been carrying the painful memories in my mind and body. But the culprits have not been punished yet."

Tahera Begum, mother of Shahida, who died in the incident, said, "I lost my daughter 11 years ago. Those involved in the murder of my child haven't been punished yet. I did not get proper compensation either. If I can see the guilty get punished before my death, I can die in peace."

Sheikh Hemayet Hossain, public prosecutor of the court, told The Daily Star, "In the murder case, witnesses are being summoned to testify before the court, but most are coming for statements. So the progress in the trial has been dismally slow."

"Most witnesses don't care about the tragedy now. They are not properly giving their statements. If they continue in such a way, most of the accused may get acquitted," he said.

"Even the witnesses cannot recognise the building owner Rana before the judge while they are asked. How will the accused get punished if the witnesses give their statements in such a way?" the chief state lawyer added.

A day after the incident, Wali Ashraf Khan, sub-inspector of Savar Police Station, filed the murder case against Rana, also a former Jubo League leader in Savar, and several others.

On May 24, 2015, Bijay Krishna Kar, senior assistant superintendent of police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), pressed charges against Rana, his parents -- Abdul Khaleque and Morjina -- and 38 others in the murder case.

Of the 41 accused, only Rana is now behind bars, 31 are on bail, and six are on the run. Three of the accused have died in the meantime.

On August 29, 2017, Sohel Rana was sentenced to three years' simple imprisonment in a graft case.

STATUS OF BUILDING CODE VIOLATION CASE

The trial proceedings in another case filed over violation of building codes are now stalled due to High Court stay orders.

Rajuk lodged the case on the day of the collapse.

Charges were pressed against Sohel Rana and 17 others in the case on May 24, 2015, and they were indicted on June 14, 2016.

Recently, the case was transferred to the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court for quick disposal.

The court could not start recording statements of the prosecution witnesses due to the HC stay orders on the trial proceedings, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.

(Our correspondent in Savar contributed to this report.)