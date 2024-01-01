‘Upcoming polls more like an AL council’

Says ASK while presenting 2023 human rights report

A sense of unease has gripped the country, said human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra's Executive Committee Chairperson Advocate ZI Khan Panna yesterday.

He was speaking at an event while describing the country's rights situation ahead of the national polls.

He said they (rights activists) are living in such a situation that none of his colleagues dared to speak at the programme, fearing arrests and jail.

"That's why, I am the one speaking in front of you," Panna said in reply to questions from journalists after the rights body presented the report on human rights situation, at Jatiya Press Club.

"We are struggling as our funds have not been released [by the government body] since the last year. Some of our colleagues have left the organisation."

"Previously, the number of our staffers was over 200. Now it stands at 22. Some of them are working with 50 percent basic salary while some are working voluntarily," he added.

At the press conference, ASK Executive Director Faruq Faisal read out the written copy of the 2023 Human Rights Situation Report.

The report said there were allegations of obstruction of peaceful assembly, "ghost" cases by law enforcement agencies, political arrests, extrajudicial killings, torture in custody, illegal conduct by members of law enforcement agencies, disappearance after detention, and violence against women and children this year.

ASK said as 14 political parties, including the main opposition BNP, have boycotted the election, many questions and concerns have been raised in the country and abroad about the acceptability of the polls.

Panna termed the upcoming national election a "council of Awami League".

"The election, which is being conducted for one party, mirrors the voting in the Awami League council, with alliance members participating. It is very shameful that we are being deprived of the right to elect public representatives by voting," he added.

At least 1,512 opposition party leaders and activists have been sentenced in 92 cases in the last five months in Dhaka, ASK said citing media reports.

Rival candidates' election camps and rallies are facing attacks, with workers being beaten and threatened, ASK added.

In 2023, at least 45 people were killed and at least 6,978 injured in various political conflicts, according to ASK.

The right to hold peaceful protests or assemblies is a constitutional right. But this right is gradually shrinking in Bangladesh. The law enforcement agencies are using excessive force in meetings and rallies, ASK said.

In November, three garment workers were killed by the law enforcement forces during the workers' movement for higher wages. Workers have a legitimate right to protest for higher wages, but shooting and killing workers during that protest is a complete violation of their rights, it said.

Although the Digital Security Act was repealed, the Cyber Security Act did not reflect the recommendations of civil society and media workers, it said.

According to ASK, 20 people were victims of extrajudicial killings in 2023. Among these incidents, two were killed in a shootout by police and Rab. Besides, 13 citizens died in police custody, two in Rab custody and three in DB custody.

This year, 105 people died in different prisons in the country due to various reasons. In 2022, the number was 65.

In 2023, nine people were abducted and disappeared in the name of law enforcement agencies. Six of them were arrested later while three returned.

In 2023, 30 Bangladeshis were killed by India's border security force BSF.

In 2023, as in previous years, rights violations against diverse ethnic groups persisted in both plains and hilly regions.