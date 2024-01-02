Up to Tk 1 lakh reward for info on polls sabotage: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today announced rewards of up to Tk one lakh from from Tk 20,000 for giving information about any preparation of subversive activities over elections.

"If there is any information about sabotage preparation over election, the informer will be given a reward from Tk 20,000 to Tk1 lakh based on importance of the information," he said.

The IGP came up with the announcement in a press briefing at the Jashore's Superintendent of Police (SP) office this afternoon after a meeting with the SPs of 10 districts under Khulna range, reports our Benapole correspondent.

He said no vandalism will be tolerated before and after the parliamentary election. Saboteurs will be dealt with strictly.

All police units have been directed to deal with a strong hand in any suspected sabotage to rig the polls.

Strict action will also be taken against the perpetrators of communal riots, said the IGP, adding that security of minorities will be ensured even after the election.

The police are in overall security for the free and fair elections, he said, adding that Bangladesh Police is ready to prevent any untoward incident.

The police are keeping a special vigil on high-risk centers in all regions of Bangladesh including Jashore.

Information on vulnerable centers is being updated regularly, the IGP said.

Apart from the list given by various candidates, a list of vulnerable centers has been made through intelligence activities, he added.

Police have already completed 80 percent of preparations in election security

Khulna Range DIG Moinul Haque and Jashore Superintendent of Police Praloy Kumar Jowardar were also present during the briefing.