On the campaign trail: A close race in the offing

Candidates are conducting electioneering in Faridpur-2 (Nagarkanda-Saltha) for what is likely to be a close race between ruling Awami League candidate Shahadab Akbar Labu and independent aspirant Jamal Hossen Mia.

Two late stalwarts -- AL's Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury and BNP's KM Obaidur Rahman -- had fought battle of ballots for this seat.

Labu is the youngest son of Sajeda and Jamal is the general secretary of Nagarkanda upazila AL. Labu was elected MP in the by-polls last year after her mother had passed away.

Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan's Joynal Abedin Bakul Mia is also vying for the seat. The total number of voters in this constituency is 318,472.

Speaking to The Daily Star, many voters said it will be a tight race between Labu and Jamal.

The campaign has already heated up with both the candidates unleashing a "war of words" against each other.

Locals and AL leaders said Kaichail, Charjashordi, Fulsuti and Dangi unions are considered as strongholds of the AL nominee, while Jamal has strong voter bases in Talma and Ramangar unions.

Sixty-year-old Nazrul Islam, who runs a tea stall in Kaichail union, said, "Voters here are more loyal to "boat" [the AL's electoral symbol] than to a particular candidate. People have voted for Awami League over the years."

A number of key AL leaders, including Saltha upazila AL President Delowar Hossen, Organising Secretary Sabbir Hossen, and former AL-backed upazila chairman Md Wahiduzzaman are rallying behind Jamal, causing "discomfort" to Labu's camp.

"Labu became isolated from the local people after he was elected MP. He also failed to ensure security of the people. That's why people now want a change. I am rallying behind the independent aspirant to show respect to the people's desire," Delowar, chairman of Saltha Upazila Parishad, told The Daily Star.

The supporters of the AL nominee claim that Labu has a "clean image" as a politician and people would vote for him considering the fact that he is the successor of his mother Sajeda.

"Supporters of Jamal are trying to assassinate the character of the Awami League candidate by bringing false allegations," Mostafa Khan, AL-backed chairman of Kaichail Union Parishad, told this correspondent.

Also, a sizable "vote bank" of the opposition BNP may become a key factor for the election outcome.

The BNP, which is boycotting the election, has asked its supporters to refrain from voting. If some of them still go to the polling centres and cast ballots, it may intensify the competition between Labu and Jamal, said voters.

"Both of them have voter bases. It is the floating voters who may decide this election," said Ali Azam, a resident of Nagarkanda municipality.