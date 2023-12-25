On the campaign trail: Char voters may become a deciding factor

The rifts within local Awami League have put the party candidate Shamim Haque in a tight spot, while the popularity of independent candidate AK Azad among residents of the Padma river chars may give the latter an upper hand in the race for Fardipur-3.

This constituency, comprising Faridpur Sadar upazila, is known as a stronghold of the BNP.

However, since the BNP is boycotting the election, their supporters might vote in favour of the independent candidate to counter the AL, putting the ruling party candidate in further trouble, said locals.

On top of this, Shamim Haque is facing a tough challenge over the future of his candidature. The Supreme Court has fixed January 2 as the date for a hearing on a petition filed seeking the cancellation of its chamber judge's order that allowed Shamim to contest the January 7 national election.

Six candidates are vying for this seat, but the main contest will be between Shamim, the president of Faridpur district unit AL, and Azad, a businessman.

A significant number of voters in three Padma river char unions -- Decreer Char, North Channel and Char Madhabdia -- could hold key to electing the seat's new lawmaker.

The three unions is home to over 57,000 voters. The constituency has a total of 4,04,300 voters.

Voters in these areas tend to be enthusiastic about elections and their votes would significantly impact the election result, said locals and civil society members.

"These voters are more likely to show up to the polling centres than the ones residing in the town. Elections are a festival to them," Aulad Hossain Babor, president of Faridpur Nagarik Moncho, told The Daily Star.

Late Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, who was elected a member of parliament five times from this constituency from the BNP, always had the blessings of these voters.

Local AL leaders and voters say Azad is likely to fare well in these three BNP strongholds.

Aleya Begum, a resident of Samad Matubbar er Dangi, a village in North Channel union, did not know the name of the AL candidate.

"No one from the 'boat' came to seek votes in our area nor were any posters put up," she told this correspondent.

During a visit to three villages in the North Channel and Decreer Char Union, only posters of Azad could be seen.

According to locals, Azad has been conducting mass contacts in those areas since the beginning of this year.

Mentionable, Azad did seek nomination from the AL in November, but the party went with Shamim for Faridpur-3.

Meanwhile, the internal feud in Faridpur AL, which first came to light during the Zilla Parishad election last year, has now became more evident with one faction supporting Shamim and the other Azad.

Such divisions could result in a setback for the AL nominee as other candidates would try to cash in on it, said local AL activists.

A faction led by Faridpur district unit General Secretary Ishtiaq Arif and Joint General Secretary Amitabh Bose is backing Shamim.

On the other hand, AL central advisory council member Bipul Ghosh, district AL Vice President Faruk Hossain, former president Subal Chandra Saha, former general secretary Syed Masud and a faction of the city AL is supporting Azad.

These two factions are now going toe to toe in conducting electioneering, mass contact and gatherings.

Though the issue has now become the talk of the town, the AL claimed that there is no division in the party.

Contacted, Ishtiak Arif, general secretary of Faridpur district AL, said, "The president and I are working together, taking everyone along with us to secure victory for the Awami League,"