On the campaign trail: AL candidate to face tough test from two rivals

The electoral race for Faridpur-1 is turning out to be a contest among Awami League's Abdur Rahman, BNM chief Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar and independent aspirant Arifur Rahman Dolon.

According to locals, Dolon, a former vice-president of Krishak League, has an edge over his rivals as some local AL leaders are rallying behind him.

Although five aspirants are vying for the seat, the three major contenders are campaigning vigorously to win voters.

Abu Zafar is the acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), and also a former BNP standing committee member. AL nominee Rahman, a presidium member of the party, was elected MP twice from this constituency (Madhukhali-Boalmari-Alfadanga).

Locals say Alfadanga upazila is known to be a stronghold of the AL. However, the BNP has a vote bank in Madhakhauli. The three aspirants have voter bases in Boalmari.

A number of AL leaders from Alfadanga, including upazila Chairman AKM Zahidul Hasan Zahid, upazila Jubo League President Mirza Ahsanuzzaman, and former presidium member of Krishak League Shawkat Ahmed, are backing Dolon who hails from Alfadanga.

This may help the independent aspirant cut back on the AL's votes in the upazila, add locals.

"The Awami League always wins electoral races in Alfadanga. Even if an Awami League candidate lags behind his rivals in the two other upazilas, the party nominee later wins the seat with a massive victory in Alfadanga," said Siddique Ahmed, president of ward-5 AL in Boalmari's Gunboha union.

AL nominee Rahman, who hails from Madhukhali, is making efforts to increase voter turnout, which may impact the polls outcome.

Madhukhali remains a "stronghold" for him, and he is also eying the AL's vote bank in Alfadanga, say locals.

Four-time MP Abu Zafar, who represented the AL, BNP, and Jatiyo Party in parliament, is popular among many voters, mainly because he has not harassed his opponents over the years.

"Abu Zafar quit three political parties, but his supporters remain loyal to him. They will again vote for him on January 7," Shariful Islam, a teacher of a local high school, told this newspaper.

However, the local BNP is aggrieved by his leaving the party.

"Abu Zafar has betrayed the BNP at a time when the party is waging a movement to restore people's voting rights. However, his departure will not cause any harm to the BNP," said Khandkar Nasirul Islam, vice-president of Krishak Dal and also a former MP from Faridpur-1.

Locals say Dolon may have an edge over his two rivals, as BNP supporters would not vote for the AL and BNM candidates.