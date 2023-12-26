Rangpur all set to welcome PM

On the occasion of the prime minister’s visit to Rangpur today, the district has been decorated with banners, posters and archways to welcome her. The photo was taken in Pirganj upazila. Photo: collected

Preparations are going on in full swing in Rangpur to hold two separate public rallies of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Taraganj and Pirganj upazilas today.

Hasina, also the president of Awami League, last visited Rangpur on August 2.

Her visit is significant for Rangpur region's political landscape to ensure the victory of AL candidates there in the upcoming January 7 national elections.

AL placed its candidates in four Rangpur constituencies, including Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury from Rangpur-2 (Taraganj and Badarganj), Tipu Munshi from Rangpur-4 (Kaunia and Pirgachha), Rashek Rahman from Rangpur-5 (Mithapukur) and Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury from Rangpur-6 (Pirganj), while leaving the seats of Rangpur-1 and 3 for Jatiya Party.

According to AL insiders, Hasina will address electoral rallies in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur-2 and Pirganj upazila of Rangpur-6 in an effort to consolidate the victory of her party's candidates.

Ahsanul Haque Choudhury and Shirin Sharmin are the incumbent lawmakers from Rangpur-2 and 6 respectively.

A large gathering of party men, supporters and people from all walks of life is expected at both the public meetings.

According to local AL leaders, the party's leaders and activists from other neighbouring districts including Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Panchagarh and Thakurgaon are likely to attend the rallies.

Today, the premier is scheduled to land at Syedpur Airport by a plane in the morning, before joining the rally at Wakfstate College ground in Taraganj at noon, followed by the rally at Pirganj Government High School ground in the afternoon, said Mazed Ali Babul, joint convener of Rangpur district AL.

Hasina was elected lawmaker from Rangpur-6 in the 2008 and 2014 polls.

She let Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury to contest from the seat and get elected as an MP in 2014 and 2018 by-elections.

The premier is also scheduled to visit her relatives and have lunch at Joysadan, founded by her son Sajib Wazed Joy, in Fatehpur village under Pirganj upazila. She will offer prayers at the grave of her husband Dr MA Wazed Miah.

Tanzibul Islam Shamim, general secretary of Pirganj upazila unit AL and mayor of Pirganj Municipality, said they have taken adequate security measures for the visit.