National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 23, 2023 11:28 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 01:11 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Quit politics, concentrate on acting career: AL leader tells Mahiya Mahi

Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 23, 2023 11:28 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 01:11 PM
File photo: Collected

Terming her as a migratory bird and criticising her acting background, a top Awami League leader of Rajshahi has suggested actress Mahiya Mahi, an independent candidate for Rajshahi-1, to quit politics and concentrate on her acting career.

Awami League's General Secretary Dablu Sarker made the remarks last night in Pachondor area of Tanore upazila while participating in a campaign in support of AL candidate Omor Faruk Chowdhury.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On social media, a video of Dablu's speech went viral.

"AL's candidate is constantly being criticised by a migratory bird. It appears that none of you came here after spending money at the beauty parlours. But this woman spends thousands in parlours when she comes before you. Her name is Mahiya Mahi. Go back and concentrate on your your film career, perform better, and be awarded for that. We don't care," Dablu said.

Dablu also suggested that politics isn't only about elections.

"…remain with people in their joy and sorrow if you wish to participate in the election. Politics is not a game where you only interact with people when elections are happening. Politics is not cheap," he said.

Besides Mahiya Mahi, 10 other candidates are taking part in the election from the constituency.

Related topic:
Mahiya MahiBangladesh national election 2024Mahiya mahi acting careerAwami League leader
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sheikh Hasina

PM dedicates her success in int'l arena to countrymen

Is human civilisation at an inflection point?

Is human civilisation at an inflection point?

3w ago
The International Crimes Tribunal-1 official Logo

War Crimes in Netrakona: 'Pack of wolves' gets death

Celebrities eager to receive nominations in the National Parliament Election

Celebrities eager to receive nominations in 2024 National Election

Nomination Rejections: 350 failed to prove 1pc voters’ support

Nomination Rejections: 350 failed to prove 1pc voters’ support

2w ago
ঋণ অনিয়ম
|অর্থনীতি

২০০৮ সাল থেকে ঋণ অনিয়মে ৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ: সিপিডি

সিপিডি বলছে, খেলাপি ঋণ (এনপিএল) এখনো অনিয়ন্ত্রিত। এটি আর্থিক খাতের জন্য হুমকি। সুশাসন ও সংস্কারের অভাবে দেশের ব্যাংকিং খাত ধারাবাহিকভাবে দুর্বল হয়ে পড়ছে।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

সার্চ ফর দা অপজিশন!

১৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification