Quit politics, concentrate on acting career: AL leader tells Mahiya Mahi

Terming her as a migratory bird and criticising her acting background, a top Awami League leader of Rajshahi has suggested actress Mahiya Mahi, an independent candidate for Rajshahi-1, to quit politics and concentrate on her acting career.

Awami League's General Secretary Dablu Sarker made the remarks last night in Pachondor area of Tanore upazila while participating in a campaign in support of AL candidate Omor Faruk Chowdhury.

On social media, a video of Dablu's speech went viral.

"AL's candidate is constantly being criticised by a migratory bird. It appears that none of you came here after spending money at the beauty parlours. But this woman spends thousands in parlours when she comes before you. Her name is Mahiya Mahi. Go back and concentrate on your your film career, perform better, and be awarded for that. We don't care," Dablu said.

Dablu also suggested that politics isn't only about elections.

"…remain with people in their joy and sorrow if you wish to participate in the election. Politics is not a game where you only interact with people when elections are happening. Politics is not cheap," he said.

Besides Mahiya Mahi, 10 other candidates are taking part in the election from the constituency.