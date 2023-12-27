Polls code breach: 102 AL picks given show- cause notices

At least 102 of the electoral rules violators are ruling Awami League candidates, shows data from the Election Commission.

As of yesterday morning, electoral enquiry committees formed by the EC to probe polls irregularities have issued show-cause notices to 236 candidates and 20 of their supporters over allegations of breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Besides the 102 AL nominees, 30 independent and 10 Jatiyo Party candidates are among the violators and the rest are other party contenders. Of the AL candidates, 52 are incumbent lawmakers, according to the EC.

After probing the allegations, the enquiry committees have started sending reports with their recommendations to the EC.

EC sources said the committees have already placed 60 such reports before election commissioners for further decision.

The committees recommended suing at least four AL candidates and issued warnings to at least five candidates on the promise that they would not breach the polls rules again.

The enquiry committees served show-cause notices in connection with breaking the electoral rules in about 250 incidents, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath yesterday.

The notices have been issued as per the law, he said. "In several cases, decisions of filing cases have been made. If it does not work, then the candidature can be cancelled."

The enquiry committees, each for 300 constituencies, were formed in line with the Representation of the People Order, 1972.

The law said after conducting an enquiry, the committee shall inform the EC and may make recommendations.

After receiving the recommendations, the commission may issue necessary orders or instructions to the person or registered political party concerned to implement the recommendation.

The commission may impose a fine not exceeding Tk 1 lakh but not less than Tk 20,000 on the person or registered political party concerned and also cancel the candidature.

The EC on Monday night asked two AL candidates to explain allegations that they violated the electoral code of conduct.

It asked Barguna-1 AL candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, also incumbent MP, and the same party lawmaker and candidate for Cumilla-6 AKM Bahauddin Bahar to appear before the commission today.

The decision comes as election enquiry committees found the allegations of breaching the polls rules against them to be true after probes.

In a letter, Bahar has been asked to appear before the EC to explain why his candidature will not be cancelled.

Shambhu, in another letter, has been summoned before the EC to explain why he would not be fined or why his candidature should not be cancelled.

On Sunday, the commission also decided to sue two AL contenders -- Mostafizur Rahman of Chattogram-16 and Abdul Hyee of Jhenaidah-1 -- for violating the electoral rules.