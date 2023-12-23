Oust-Govt Movement: BNP hopeful of keeping people from election

Rizvi says 60 lakh leaflets distributed in 2 days to garner public support

The BNP and like-minded political parties yesterday continued distributing leaflets among the people to mobilise public opinion in favour of boycotting the January 7 polls and their non-cooperation movement.

Some 60 lakh leaflets have been distributed across the country in the first two days of the three-day programme, BNPSenior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told The Daily Star.

"We have received a huge response. We are hopeful that people will not go to the polling centres to cast their votes," he said.

Meanwhile, BNP and its allies will enforce a nationwide dawn-to-dusk blockade of road, rail, and river routes from 6:00am tomorrow to press home their demand for the general election under a non-party neutral government.

Yesterday, senior BNP leaders distributed leaflets in different parts of Dhaka city.

While distributing leaflets in Uttara, Rizvi alleged that the foreign ministry took an anti-people stance by making a statement on social media that opposition parties were obstructing the January 7 polls.

"The foreign ministry's statement on social media is not correct. It has now become clear to the democratic world that a lopsided election is going to be held in Bangladesh. In this situation, the foreign ministry has taken on the role of 'new razakar' by standing against the people," he said.

The BNP leader claimed that 63 political parties and the majority of the people of Bangladesh are boycotting the "one-sided dummy election". "They also rejected the election."

He accused the government of taking an anti-people stance by making efforts to snatch their voting rights through holding the polls using state machinery.

Calling upon the people to boycott the national polls, the BNP leader said the results of the election have already been decided.

"We urge the patriotic people to boycott this dummy election and not to go to the polling centres on January 7. We call upon them to encourage others to do the same," Rizvi said.

Ganatantra Mancha, a platform of seven political parties waging the simultaneous movement with BNP, yesterday distributed leaflets in the capital's Shahbagh, where its leaders asked the government to hold talks with the opposition parties to resolve the political crisis.