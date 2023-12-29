Number of local election observers drops

Experts point at less inclusive polls, lack of foreign funding

The Election Commission has approved 20,773 local observers from 84 organisations to monitor the January 7 national elections.

Of them, 517 local observers took approval centrally and 20,256 from the returning officers, said Shariful Alam, director (public relations) of the EC, yesterday.

This time, the number of local observers is significantly less compared to the 2018, 2008 and 2001 national polls, although the number of voters and polling stations in the upcoming polls will be higher.

Around 11.97 crore eligible voters are expected to cast votes at around 42,500 polling centres this time.

In 2018, the commission approved 25,920 local observers from 81 organisations to monitor the elections. There were about 10.38 crore voters and 40,199 polling centres in the 2018 polls.

Around 1.6 lakh local observers monitored the 2008 polls, and there were 35,263 polling centres for 8.1 crore voters.

In 2001 polls, the number of local observers was about 2.18 lakh and there were 29,978 polling centres for 7.50 crore voters.

The 2014 national election was held in 147 seats with only 12 parties contesting amid a boycott by BNP and many other opposition parties. About 8,900 local observers monitored the polls. There were 18,200 polling centres for 4.39 crore voters.

Elections experts pointed out two reasons for the drop in number of local observers this time.

Many did not feel interested in monitoring the polls as it is "less competitive and not inclusive", while there is a lack of foreign funds, they said.

Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain, former election commissioner, said genuine and professional observers lost interest in monitoring a "less competitive election".

Shushoaner Janno Nagarik secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said the number of local observers dropped as the January 7 election will not be inclusive as the contest is largely among the candidates from one party.

Besides, lack of foreign funding is another reason for many organisations not monitoring the polls, he added.

EC officials said the observers who took approval centrally can monitor polls in constituencies of their choice. Those who took approval from ROs can only monitor polls in the districts for which they took approval.

An observer organisation will need to file their primary report to the EC within seven days after the polls and final report within one month.

A total 27 registered political parties, including the AL and its 14-party alliance partners, are participating in the polls this time, while 17 others, including BNP and like-minded parties, are boycotting the election.