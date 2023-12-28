No 'large-scale' breaches of electoral code of conduct: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today said violence and breach of electoral code of conduct are not taking place on a "large scale".

"We visited the electoral areas extensively and talked to the candidates. We had meetings with the administration. We haven't received many complaints [regarding breach of electoral code of conduct and violence] from them," Habibul said.

He made the comments while talking to reporters after holding a meeting with the National Human Rights Commission at the EC office.

"In some cases, there was some violence, in some cases there were chase and counter-chases, posters were torn. But there were no large-scale incidents," he added.

He was hopeful that there would be gradual improvement regarding the situation on the ground.

He said they are in touch with the administration so that they can maintain the ground situation strictly.