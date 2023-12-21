No AL independents in 16 Dhaka seats

Some competition in 3, one left for JP

With a replica of a “boat” (the electoral symbol of Awami League) leading the way, AL supporters bring out a procession in the capital’s Farmgate area yesterday in support of their candidate. Photo: Prabir Das

While the ruling Awami League nominees will face strong challenges from their party colleagues running as independents in many constituencies across the country, the picture seems to be quite different in Dhaka.

It will likely to be smooth sailing for AL picks in 16 out of 20 seats in the capital due to the absence of strong opponents. Besides, in Dhaka-18, AL withdrew its candidate to facilitate an easy run for Jatiya Party candidate Sherifa Quader.

AL has candidates in 266 constituencies, while party leaders who didn't get nominations, including former lawmakers, are running as independents in at least 128 seats.

In Dhaka-13, AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak is likely to get an easy run as all five of his opponents are from little-known parties like Bangladesh Islami Front and newly formed parties like Bangladesh Supreme Party.

No one from Jatiya Party is vying for the seat, and there's no strong independent candidate as well in the constituency comprising Mohammadpur, Adabor, and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar areas.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will not face any independent candidate in Dhaka-12. Although a JP candidate is running against him, he is unlikely to cause any headaches for him.

The situation is similar in Dhaka-1 and Dhaka-2 where AL heavyweights Salman F Rahman and Md Kamrul Islam are the party's candidates.

The main competitor for Salman is Salma -- an MP from a reserved seat for women and co-chairman of the Jatiya Party. Salman won when the two faced off in 2018 at Dhaka-1 (Dohar and Nawabganj).

Likewise, in Dhaka 3, 4 and 5, it will be smooth sailing for Nasrul Hamid, Sanjida Khanom and Harunor Rashid Munna respectively. The same can be said for Sayeed Khokon, AL candidate in Dhaka-6 and Mohammad Solaiman Selim in Dhaka-7.

The pattern continues as heavyweight candidates AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, and Mohammad Wakil Uddin from Dhaka-8, 9, and 11 won't face any strong resistance from their opponents either.

Actor Ferdous Ahmed is also eyeing an easy win from Dhaka-10.

In Dhaka 15, 16, and 17, respective AL candidates Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, Ilias Uddin Mollah, and Mohammad Arafat won't face significant challenges as well with the other contenders being nominated from lesser-known parties.

INDEPENDENTS IN DHAKA 14, 19, 20

Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, AL candidate for Dhaka-14 and general secretary of central Jubo League, is expected to face a formidable challenge from AL leader Sabina Akter Tuhin.

Sabina, a former reserved seat lawmaker, is running independently against Nikhil.

In Dhaka-19, AL candidate Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, will compete with former lawmaker and AL independent Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad. A strong battle is likely in this constituency.

Benjir Ahmed, AL pick for Dhaka-20, may also face fierce competition from his party colleagues. MA Malek and Mohaddes Hossain are running as independents for the seat.