JP stronghold under threat in Rangpur

Independents may cause headache for AL, JP candidates

There are early signs of tough competition in six constituencies of Rangpur for the upcoming national polls, with the candidate pool comprising heavyweights and strong grassroots leaders.

A total of 32 contenders across different political parties are running in the electoral race.

Jatiya Party candidates dominate the constituencies, with the district being a stronghold of the party. AL and its independents also have a strong presence in several constituencies.

In Rangpur-1, former state minister and incumbent lawmaker Moshiur Rahman Ranga is running as an independent candidate, while Hossain Mokbul Shahriar Asif, a nephew of GM Quader, is the JP candidate. Notably, Ranga was sacked from JP after GM Quader took charge of the party.

With Asaduzzaman Babul, a former Gangachara upazila chairman and general secretary of Upazila AL, also vying for the seat, a three-way contest is anticipated, said JP sources. A total of nine candidates are contesting in this constituency.

JP chairman GM Quader is contesting the polls from Rangpur-3, another JP stronghold, with it being his late brother and former JP chairman HM Ershad's prized seat.

There is no one running against GM Quader with the "boat" symbol of the ruling Awami League. Anwara Islam Rani, a transgender candidate, is among the other candidates contesting from the constituency.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is running with the "boat" symbol from Rangpur-4.

Although it seems like smooth sailing for Munshi with no strong opponents competing against him, party insiders said he is lagging behind in electioneering compared to Mostafa Selim, the JP candidate, who is actively campaigning door-to-door.

Munshi's grassroots connections will be a determining factor in the polls, they said.

In Rangpur-6, AL candidate and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury is contesting.

In this constituency, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured victory in the previous three national polls after losing in 2001. Shirin won the seat in the last two terms through by-polls after the PM resigned to make way for her.

According to sources, she will face the challenge of being an outsider with fewer grassroots connections compared to her opponent, Md Shirajul Islam, a relative of the prime minister, who's running independently.

This constituency is also likely to witness a triangular contest, with Nur Alam Mia of JP also posing a strong competition.

In Rangpur 5, AL candidate Rasheq Rahman, member of AL sub-committee and son of incumbent lawmaker HN Ashequr Rahman, is contesting for the first time.

However, he is unlikely to have a smooth sailing despite his family legacy, as he will be opposed by AL independent Zakir Hossain Sarkar, general secretary of Mithapukur upazila AL.

He will also face competition from JP candidate Anisur Rahman.

In the remaining constituency, Rangpur-2, incumbent lawmaker Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury will likely to have an easy victory the 'boat' symbol as there are no strong opponents against him.