‘Ill-attempts on to foil polls’

154 noted citizens urge EC, govt to take steps to hold free, fair polls

One hundred and fifty-four eminent citizens yesterday expressed concern over an "ill-attempt to thwart" the January 7 parliamentary election in the country.

In a statement, they said vested groups both inside the country and from abroad want to "fish in troubled waters" by creating a constitutional crisis in Bangladesh.

They called the people to be united and prevent such ill-attempts.

The eminent citizens said the vested group that was involved in arson attacks between 2014 and 2018, resumed its similar attacks and also vandalism to transportation after the announcement of election schedule on November 15.

"They want to cripple the country's economy," they said in the joint statement. They called upon the government to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure their punishment.

Besides, they called upon the Election Commission to demonstrate its strong role in performing the constitutional duty by holding the next parliamentary election in a free, fair and neutral manner.

The signatories include Prof Bazlul Hoque Khondoker, president, Asiatic Society of Bangladesh; Prof Harun-or-Rashid, former vice chancellor of National University; social scientist Prof Anupam Sen; artists Hashem Khan, Rafiqun Nabi and Shahabuddin Ahmed; economist Prof Sanat Kumar Saha; litterateur Selina Hossain; Prof Mahfuza Khanam, former president of Asiatic Society; Prof Abdul Mannan, former chairman of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh; theatre personality Ataur Rahman; and poets Kamal Chowdhury, Nurul Huda and Asim Saha.