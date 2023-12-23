Hero Alom alleges assaulted during polls campaign

Hero Alom speaking at a press conference at his Arulia residence in Sadar upazila of Bogura tonight, December 23, 2023. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Congress candidate for Bogura-4 constituency Ashraful Hossain Alom, also known as Hero Alom, today alleged that he was assaulted by the ruling party men during his election campaign in the district's Nandigram upazila.

The attackers also snatched a mobile phone and a power bank from him and deleted photos and videos from some mobiles owned by his supporters, he told our Bogura correspondent.

"When we were campaigning in Muradpur area around 6:30pm, some 5-6 AL men obstructed us from campaigning, saying that no one, except boat supporters, can campaign in this area," said Hero Alom.

"They also started campaigning for Awami League candidate in front of us. Even they asked my vote for boat and gave me a leaflet of the Awami League candidate," he said.

"At one stage, the ruling party men pushed me and my supporters to leave the area," Alom alleged.

Alom said he informed the officer-in-charge of Nandigram Police Station.

One of the witnesses, wishing anonymity, said they (attackers) also tried to hit Hero Alom with a bamboo stick but some villagers rescued him from the attackers.

Contacted, OC Azamgir Hossain said, "After getting the phone, we went to the spot and did not find Hero Alom's complaint to be true."

Meanwhile, Alom held a press conference in this regard at his Arulia residence in Sadar upazila tonight, said Alom's assistant Shuvo.