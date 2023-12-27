Don't be part of a dummy election: BNP urges people

BNP's senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan today urged the country's people not to be part of a lopsided and dummy election that is meant to extend the term of illegal power of the Awami League government.

"We call upon the people to resist and boycott a stage-managed game of dummy election. We tell you not to go to the polling stations to cast your votes. Your vote will not bring any change," he said.

Speaking at a human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, the BNP leader said that the Awami League government illegally usurped power depriving people of their right to vote and elect their representatives.

"They're once again trying to deprive us of our rights to elect the representatives of our choice. This government's strategy is to extend its term for another five years in the name of this one-sided election," he observed.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said the government is doing an injustice to the country and its people with its move to stage a game in the name of election.

"You (people) won't cooperate with this regime to do it. Let them (govt) do what they can, but you will not be its partner. If you can't prevent robbery, at least don't associate yourself with it and don't cooperate. This is our request to you. Helping someone who does wrong is also wrong. That's why we urge you not to be part of it [the election]," he said.

Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), a platform of pro-BNP physicians, arranged the programme extending their support to BNP's call for boycotting the national election slated for January 7.

After the programme, Nazrul distributed leaflets among the pedestrians, as part of the BNP's three-day mass contact programme to drum up public support in favour of election boycott and noon-cooperation movement.

He wanted to know the source of money of the millionaire candidates participating in the 12th parliamentary elections and the reason behind their sudden rise.

Referring to media reports, the BNP leader said the majority of the candidates who are taking part in the election are millionaires. "Where do so many millionaires come from in Bangladesh?"

He alleged that thousands of crores of taka have been plundered from different banks over the last 15 years. "The government knows who are behind it, but don't arrest them as they belong to the ruling party."