Dinajpur, Rangpur: AL, independents dominate polls campaigns

With electioneering going on in full swing, Awami League and independent candidates were seen conducting their campaigns in a vibrant and festive ambience in the constituencies of Dinajpur and Rangpur.

Contenders from other parties, including Jatiya Party, however, were barely visible.

This raises questions regarding JP's strategy and preparedness for the upcoming election.

Apart from AL, JP and independent candidates, aspirants from Trinamool BNP, National People Party, Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Congress and Bangladesh Supreme Party are also contesting from the constituencies.

Among the independent candidates, many leaders of different parties including AL and JP are contesting the election. For instance, former JP leader Moshiur Rahman Ranga is contesting from Rangpur-1 as an independent.

In Dinajpur, 26 aspirants are vying in six constituencies. Of them, JP candidates include Shahinur Rahman and Ahmed Sharif Rubel from Dinajpur-1 and 3 respectively.

Besides, five AL leaders are contesting independently from five Dinajpur constituencies.

Since no AL leader is contesting as independent from Dinajpur-2 (Biral and Bochaganj), things look easier for Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the AL candidate.

With electioneering having started from Monday, Dinajpur became flooded with posters and banners of AL and its independent candidates. However, the candidates of other political parties are yet to start their campaigns properly, with many of them yet to show up in their election areas.

Visiting different areas of Sadar, Biral, Bochaganj, Birganj, Chirirbandar, Nawabganj and Parbatipur upazilas in Dinajpur, this correspondent saw such disparity in the election campaigns.

No posters, banners of other contenders were found.

At many places, the voters knew only AL and its independent candidates.

In Rangpur, 32 contenders from six constituencies are contesting the polls, including leaders of AL, JP and other parties, as well as independent candidates.

A similar scenario prevails there as well, with AL candidates and independent contenders from the party gaining momentum with their polls campaigns while JP and others remain largely absent.

Even JP chairman GM Quader, who is contesting from Rangpur-3 (Sadar), is still absent in his polls campaign. Party insiders said GM Quader is still in Dhaka.

Contacted, Yasin Ali, general secretary of JP's Rangpur Sadar unit, said the party leaders have started campaigning while posters and banners are already printed and will be on display soon.