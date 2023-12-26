Campaigning continues, so does polls code violation

Candidates and their supporters across the country have been continuing to violate the electoral code of conduct even as the Election Commission keeps issuing show cause notices to them.

Yesterday, the Election Inquiry Committee issued show cause notices to Awami League candidate in Dhaka-19 Enamur Rahman and independent candidate from the seat Muhammad Saiful Islam.

Besides, five others, including Savar upazila vice-chairman Yasmin Chowdhury Sumi, Pathalia UP chairman Parvez Dewan, and three supporters of AL candidate -- Rocky, Md Saiyeed and Tipu -- were also show-caused.

Zakir Hossain, senior assistant judge and also chairman of Dhaka-19 Election Inquiry Committee, issued the notices and asked them to appear before the committee today.

According to the notices, supporters of Enamur and Saiful engaged in a clash at the Thana Stand area in Savar. Besides, Saiful and his followers were found donating cash in mosques and graveyards breaching the polls code of conduct.

Meanwhile, a mobile court fined two supporters of Jamal Hossain Mia, an independent candidate from Faridpur-2 constituency.

Shahadat Hossain, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (land) in Saltha upazila, fined Md Akkash Matubbar and Badal Matubbar Tk 2,000 each for campaigning with loudspeakers after 8:00pm on Sunday.

POLICE IN LOOKOUT FOR BCL LEADER

In Narayanganj-1, police are looking for Sheikh Farid Bhuiyan alias Masum, a leader of Rupganj upazila unit of Chhatra League, who during a campaign allegedly said there will be no water, electricity or gas connection if people do not vote for AL candidate Golam Dastagir Gazi.

Golam Mostofa Russel, superintendent of police of Narayanganj, said, "He (Farid) will be arrested soon."

No case has been filed against him so far.

'SUSPENDED FOR UNCLE'S ACTION'

In Faridpur, Kazi Rifat, a former joint general secretary of BCL, has been suspended by the organisation for "breaking its discipline".

Rifat has been suspended for breaching the organisation's discipline, said Pranto Sikdar, general secretary of BCL's Boalmari upazila unit, citing a notification issued in this regard.

Claiming that he did not breach any discipline, Rifat, however, said he was suspended as his uncle is campaigning for Arifur Rahman, an independent aspirant from Faridpur-1.

[Our local correspondents contributed to the report]