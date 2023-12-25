BNP announces another round of mass contact

To run the campaign from Dec 26 to 28 to persuade people to boycott polls

The BNP will distribute leaflets on December 26, 27 and 28 and conduct countrywide mass contact programmes to drum up support in favour of its campaign to boycott the January 7 national election.

Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing yesterday afternoon.

BNP and some other opposition parties have boycotted the 12th parliamentary polls after they failed to realise their demand of holding the polls under a non-party and neutral government.

Rizvi said the government is now playing an "election game" by openly sharing seats with other parties, which is unprecedented in the world. At least 174 candidates are going to be elected uncontested, but polls will be held there for staging an "election drama".

The Awami League is applying all tricks to stay in power, he said.

He said the election that is going to be held in the country on January 7 is not an election at all. It does not fall within the definition of polls.

The BNP leader added that the AL is making a mockery of the polls.The results are ready, only to be announced on January 7.

Rizvi alleged that 215 BNP leaders and activists were arrested across the country in 24 hours as of yesterday afternoon. At least 645 BNP activists were made accused in seven cases during the period, he added.

The BNP alleged that over 23,000 of its leaders and activists were arrested since October 28.

BLOCKADE

The BNP and like-minded parties enforced a daylong road-rail-waterway blockade yesterday to press home their demand for an inclusive election under a neutral interim government.

It was the 12th such blockade programme called by the parties since October 31, and the first since the announcement of BNP's non-cooperation movement against the government on December 20.

At least two buses were torched in Dhaka and Cumilla yesterday, said the fire service.

Criminals set fire to a bus of "Raida Paribahan" at Postogola in the capital around 2:40pm during the blockade.

The fire service has reported 289 arson attacks on establishments and vehicles from October 28 to 6:00am yesterday. At least 285 vehicles and 15 establishments were damaged in the attacks.

Of the vehicles, 180 were buses, 45 trucks, 23 lorries, eight motorcycles and 29 other vehicles.