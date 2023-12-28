AL promises getting bigger

Party manifesto outlines job creation, zero tolerance against graft, price control

The Awami League's election manifesto says the party will work on 11 key areas to make Bangladesh a smart country by 2041.

The highest priority will be on creating job opportunities, AL President Sheikh Hasina said yesterday as she presented the manifesto for the January 7 national election at a city hotel.

"We are responsible for the mistakes made during running the government over the last 15 years. The success is yours. Be forgiving of our mistakes. We promise to learn from past mistakes and conduct future activities according to your expectations," said Hasina, addressing voters across the country.

"We are committed to making a developed and prosperous Bangladesh. Vote for the boat [the AL symbol]," she said.

The party tagline this time is, "In Smart Bangladesh, where developments beam, boosting employability is now our collective dream".

The 98-page manifesto lays emphasis on controlling the prices of essentials, building a smart Bangladesh based on the use of modern technology, increasing investment on farming, expanding the industries, and empowering the financial sector including banks.

Affordable healthcare for low-income people, wider universal pension scheme, accountability of law enforcement agencies, eradication of communalism and militancy, and democratic practice at all levels are also promised.

A smart economy, smart government, smart society, and smart citizens will be the four pillars of smart Bangladesh.

If voted to power, the party will continue its policy of zero-tolerance for corruption and take strict measures against illegal wealth, bribery, abuse of power, nepotism and abuse of power.

Propaganda and misrepresentation about the human rights situation in Bangladesh will be dealt with an iron hand.

The AL will also take action to confiscate illicit money and assets of the corrupt and ensure trial for those involved with money laundering and bring back laundered assets from abroad.

In the chapter titled 'good governance', the party pledges to establish transparency, accountability, good governance and democratic values. It will encourage educated, skilled, smart and corruption-free people to participate in politics.

The party in its manifesto in 2014 promised to ensure accountability of the lawmakers for their activities in and outside parliament. AL, however, didn't incorporate this provision in its manifesto before the 2018 election and this time.

In its manifesto for the 2008 election, the party promised to make public the wealth statement of prime minister, ministers and lawmakers and their family members and sources of their income, but the promises were not mentioned in the following manifestos.