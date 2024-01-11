Ready for any duty given by PM: Mannan

Outgoing Planning Minister MA Mannan today, his last day at office, said he was elated to serve the post during the last five years as his personal vision matched with that of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"She focused on rural Bangladesh. In this country, culturally there was negligence towards rural areas which used to torment me. She broke this [barrier]," Mannan told reporters at his office.

He said that after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it is PM Hasina who successfully turned the focus of development towards rural Bangladesh.

Mannan, who won the Sunamganj-3 constituency in the January 7 polls, has not been included in the new cabinet announced yesterday.

Earlier, he served as state minister for planning during Awami League's 2014 term.

He also said his colleagues at the planning ministry, including secretaries and other officials, made his job easy.

Talking with reporters, Mannan said the new cabinet will be an "excellent" one.

"I know most of the new cabinet members personally. They are excellent people," he added.

Mannan said being a lawmaker and AL member, he is ready to serve any duty given by party leader and PM Hasina.

He also said during her consecutive tenures over the past 15 years, PM Hasina has successfully brought the country's development agendas to the fore.

"Now, people are more accustomed to the word 'development'," he said, adding, AL's win in the January 7 polls is actually a win for development.