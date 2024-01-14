Home boss eyes modernisation of institutions

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, reappointed as the home minister for the third consecutive term, today pledged to lead the ministry in implementing Sheikh Hasina's plan for a modern Bangladesh.

He made the comment on the first day in office of his new term.

"Our collective efforts have earned Bangladesh the recognition of a safe country, free from terrorism and militants," stated the minister.

Acknowledging the ministry's diverse responsibilities -- law and order, strikes, irregularities, and disaster management -- he said the challenges are inevitable.

However, the ministry remains prepared to face them, he added.

Kamal outlined his vision for the ministry, emphasising on the modernisation of its institutions. "We will strive to make all institutions under our purview modern, up-to-date, and world-class, contributing to the prime minister's vision of a 'Smart Bangladesh'," he added.

Upon entering office, he received a guard of honour and floral greetings from both the public security and security services divisions. A felicitation ceremony and a view-exchange meeting followed, according to a ministry press release.

Speakers at the event commended Kamal's reappointment, calling it a "rare occurrence" in Bangladesh and the subcontinent.