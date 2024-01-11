Hasan Mahmud made foreign minister

Mohammed Hasan Mahmud MP, who served as the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the last cabinet, has been appointed as the new foreign minister, replacing AK Abdul Momen.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the appointment this evening following the oath-taking ceremony at Bangabhaban.

He was elected from Chattogram-7 in the 12th national election.

He was appointed as the state minister for foreign affairs in January 2009 in Sheikh Hasina's cabinet but six months later he was moved to the position of state minister for environment and forests.

In November 2011, Hasan Mahmud was promoted to the full minister of environment and forest. Dr Hasan, who ran in the general elections from Chattogram-6 constituency, pledged to take initiative to rebuild Mariamnagar embankment to save all the unions from the Karnaphuli erosion. He also said that he would try to make Rangunia free of terrorists and would build road and other infrastructures.

Dr Hasan was elected from Chattogram-7 constituency in the 10th parliamentary elections in 2014 and in the 11th parliamentary elections in 2018. He became the Information Minister in the Eleventh Parliament and the fourth cabinet of Sheikh Hasina.

Hasan Mahmud completed his BSc Honours and Masters in Chemistry from Chittagong University (CU) in 1987 and 1989 respectively.

The minister obtained his higher degree on international politics from Geneva in 1996. He did another post-graduation in Environmental Science from Breeze University of Brussels in Belgium the same year.

He obtained his PhD degree in Environmental Chemistry from Limburg University in the years of 2000-2001. He has been involved with politics since his student life. He was the senior vice-president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) unit at CU in 1986 and president in 1989-90.

Dr Hasan performed as the general secretary of Belgium chapter of Awami League (AL) since 1995 until he returned home in 2001.

He had been the assistant personal secretary (APS) to AL Chief Sheikh Hasina since November 2001. At the same time, he was also the central secretary for forest and environment affairs of the party.