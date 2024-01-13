Govt's main task is to tame price hike, boost purchasing power: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the prime task of her new government will be to continue the development trend, control the price hike, and enhance the purchasing power of the people.

The prime minister said this while speaking at a post-election greetings exchange meeting with leaders and activists of her own constituency (Gopalganj-3) in Tungipara at Awami League office.

"I do not see any major problem in rural areas, but the people who have limited income and people in Dhaka city are suffering more with the prices of various items," she said.

Hasina, also the chief of the ruling Awami League, said that there is no scarcity of food in the market.

"But it seems that some are intentionally increasing prices of essentials to harass people. We have to increase our supervision properly for this. We have to increase our production," she said.

She apprehended that another blow over the global economy might come due to the attack on Houthis in Yemen by the USA and the UK.

She mentioned that there was a conspiracy for preventing her from coming to power again.

"This conspiracy is divided into two parts. In one group are the killers or their perpetrators, war criminals whose trial was ensured, and they are hatching a conspiracy. Another one is from the international level," she said.

"They will put [in power] anyone who will be under their extreme control so that they would play with this country. People of the country gave a befitting reply to that through the election," she added.

She said that it was natural that BNP would not participate in the election.

"It was known. Where is their leader? They have no one as leader. But BNP wanted to foil the election," she stated. In this connection she mentioned the arson terrorism by BNP.

Hasina said that the new government has to move with utmost caution in the coming days.

Responding to BNP's criticism of forming cabinet quickly, she said what would have been the justification for delaying the formation of the cabinet.

She mentioned that she wanted to use every single day as she wanted to continue the development spree of the country.