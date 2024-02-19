Govt planning new regional passport offices: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that the government is considering setting up new passport offices in populated places of the country including Comilla and Sylhet as part of the government's move to decentralise Dhaka's passport office.

In reply to a question of independent MP ABM Anisuzzaman from Mymensingh-7, the home boss told the parliament that outsourcing the passport enrollment process is under active consideration of the government.

1.20 LAKH DRUG SMUGGLERS ARRESTED

In response to a question of ruling Awami League MP HM Badiuzzaman from Bagerhat-4, the Home Minister said that 97,241 cases were filed across the country by all agencies in 2023 and over 1.20 lakh illegal drug smugglers were arrested and brought them under the law.

While replying to a query Independent MP Saiful Islam from Dhaka-19, the minister said that currently the number of drug-related cases pending in various judicial courts of the country is 82,507.

83,577 STAFF ADDED IN POLICE

In response to a query of AL MP Mamunur Rashid Kiron, the home minister informed the House that the current government has added 83,577 staff in police force in the last three terms.

He said the additional members were required to maintain the law and order of the country. He said, as a result, the police people-police ratio has reduced compared to the past.

Currently, the total sanctioned manpower of Bangladesh Police is 2.14 lakh, he added.