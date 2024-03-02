Four-day annual DC conference starts tomorrow

A four-day annual conference of deputy commissioners is set to begin in Dhaka tomorrow.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference at Shapla Hall of her office at 10:30am tomorrow," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told a press conference at the Secretariat today.

After the inaugural function, the DCs will take part in an open-discussion with the premier at Karabi Hall at the Prime Minister's Office PMO, according to the programme schedule.

Subsequent working sessions of the conference will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium from tomorrow.

A total of 30 sessions, including 25 working sessions, will be held in the

conference while 356 proposals placed by the DCs will be discussed there.

The Road Transport and Highways Division has the highest number of proposals (22) this year.

Ministers and secretaries of different ministries and divisions will join the discussion and give necessary directives to the DCs.

The proposals have been made giving priority on issues including increasing of public services, reducing public hassles, construction of roads and highways and bridges, expansion of tourism, amendments of rules and laws and protection of public interests.

The top agenda includes land management, improving law and order situation, strengthening local government institutions, disaster management and relief programme, creation of jobs at local level and poverty alleviation programme implementation, social safety net programme implementation, use of information and communication technology and e-governance, improving standard of education and its expansion, health and family welfare, conservation of environment and prevention of pollution, development of physical infrastructure and inspection and coordination of development programme implementation.