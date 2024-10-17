Governance
Five-day Eid vacation, two- day holiday for Durga puja

Proposal to be placed before advisory council today
Staff Correspondent
government extending Eid and Durga Puja holidays

The government is considering extending the Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha public holidays to five days each and Durga Puja holidays to two days.

Currently, there are three-day public holiday for each Eid and one day for the Durga Puja.

A proposal in this regard is likely to be placed at the advisory council meeting today, said sources at the Chief Adviser's Office and the public administration ministry.

Bangladesh Government logo
Another proposal on raising the age limit for government jobs may also be put forward at the meeting, the sources added.

According to officials, the ministry has sent a proposal on extending the public holidays to the Cabinet Division. If the proposal is approved by the advisory council, an official announcement will be made in this regard.

Occasionally, an extra day's public holiday on the occasions of major religious festivals is announced through issuing executive orders. For instance, this year's Durga Puja holiday was extended by one day through such an order.

Maha Shashthi celebration in Bangladesh
A government committee has already recommended raising the maximum age for government jobs to 35 years for men and 37 years for women. Currently, the maximum age is 30 for both men and women.

The five-member committee was formed to review the possibility of extending the age limit.

According to sources, the committee suggested increasing the age limit to 37 for women because many of them face disruptions in their academic life due to factors such as marriage and childbearing.

 

 

