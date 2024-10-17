8 nat’l days including March 7 cancelled

The interim government has cancelled eight national days, including the one commemorating the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu and the national mourning day.

The historic March 7 commemorates Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's pivotal speech, March 17 celebrates the birthday of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day, August 5 marks the birth anniversary of Shaikh Hasina's brother Sheikh Kamal, August 8 is the birth anniversary of Hasina's mother Bangmata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, October 18 recognises Sheikh Rasel Day, August 15 is observed as the national mourning day marking assassination of Bangabandhu, November 4 as National Constitution Day, and December 12 recognises Smart Bangladesh Day.

The information was first divulged via the verified Facebook page of the chief adviser of the interim government yesterday. Later, the Cabinet Division issued a circular cancelling these national days.