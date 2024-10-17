Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 11:56 PM

Bangladesh

8 nat’l days including March 7 cancelled

Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 11:56 PM

The interim government has cancelled eight national days, including the one commemorating the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu and the national mourning day.

Bangabandhu's March 7 speech among 8 national days cancelled by govt

The historic March 7 commemorates Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's pivotal speech, March 17 celebrates the birthday of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day, August 5 marks the birth anniversary of Shaikh Hasina's brother Sheikh Kamal, August 8 is the birth anniversary of Hasina's mother Bangmata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, October 18 recognises Sheikh Rasel Day, August 15 is observed as the national mourning day marking assassination of Bangabandhu, November 4 as National Constitution Day, and December 12 recognises Smart Bangladesh Day.

The information was first divulged via the verified Facebook page of the chief adviser of the interim government yesterday. Later, the Cabinet Division issued a circular cancelling these national days.

Related topic:
Historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhunational day cancellation
