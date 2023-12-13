DSCC opens 5 new regional offices

The Dhaka South City Corporation has opened five new regional offices for the newly added wards in Dholpur area.

The offices were opened in three establishments in the area that were previously occupied by police and Rab.

A total 11 establishments were occupied by police and Rab and all those will be recovered gradually, said DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh while inaugurating the five new regional offices in Dholpur today.

"We have been able to free four establishments from occupation so far, including a social centre. RAB has released another establishment in Lalbagh. We are constantly negotiating with them. The home minister has been informed about this," he said

"These are people's buildings. These facilities will be used for public welfare. We hope that the rest of the structures will be handed over to us soon. We are going to start the activities of our regional offices in those buildings," he added.