Be sincere to enhance agriculture production, alleviate poverty: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for cooperatives in every area throughout the country to boost agricultural production, alleviate poverty and create scope for micro-savings.

"Our (political) leaders should be sincere to enhance production, alleviate poverty and make arrangements for micro-savings through cooperatives in every area," she said.

The premier said this while exchanging views with the members of Dariarkul Gram Unnayan Samity, a village-level cooperative society, at Tungipara Upazila Awami League Office in Gopalganj District.

She said her government has been implementing multifaceted programmes to make each of the countrymen economically solvent.

The premier briefly highlighted her government's various initiatives including "My House, My Farm", start-up programme, universal pension scheme and collateral-free bank loans for self-employment.

The PM said if the programmes taken by her government are implemented properly no one will remain poor in the country.

Hasina, who is the adviser of the Dariarkul Gram Unnayan Samity, appreciated the initiative of reviving the cooperatives system.

The Dariarkul cooperative society has been built on 9.05 acre of land donated by Hasina.

In the cooperatives system, the ownership of the land will not be changed, while the profit from the crops production on the land will be divided into three parts, she said.

Two shares of the profit will be given for the land owners and the farmers who give labour. The remaining share will be given to the fund of the cooperatives, she added.

The prime minister reiterated her call to bring every inch of land under cultivation to increase food production to cut dependency on others.

About the pension scheme, she said her government took the universal pension schemes for secured future life of the countrymen.

"We are not only working for the present but also for the future. The Universal Pension Scheme will secure future life of its beneficiaries," she said.

Hasina, also the president of Awami League, urged her party members to join the universal pension scheme for betterment of their old-age life.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana was present at the event.

The PM arrived at her ancestral home in Tungipara by road after crossing the Padma Bridge in the morning.

She paid tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka this afternoon.