Voter turnout low in 3 upazila elections of Chattogram

Most of the polling centres in Sitakunda, Mirsarai and Sandwip upazilas of Chattogram district witnessed a very thin presence of voters during the first phase of the upazila parishad polls today.

While visiting different polling stations, our staff correspondent found that voter turnout was only 10 percent in many centres of Sitakunda till noon today.

At MA Kashem Raja Government Primary School Polling Centre in Sitakunda, only 260 votes out of 3,550 votes were cast till 12:00pm today, said Selim Jahangir, presiding officer of the voting centre.

When asked for the latest update of voter turnout, the presiding officer said only 800 votes were cast till 3:00pm.

Abu Sayed, presiding officer of Shitolpur Multifaceted High School poling centre, said the voter turnout was below five percent till noon. Only 261 out of a total 4,532 voters cast their votes till 3:00pm, he added.

When contacted, Mohiuddin Ahmed Monju, a chairman candidate of Sitakunda upazila, said the presence of voters was very thin due to heavy rain in the morning.

In Sitakunda's Sonaichhari High School polling centre, 469 people cast their votes till 3:00pm. The total number of voters of the centre is 8,596, said Miton Ghosh, presiding officer of the centre.

A similar situation was seen in Mirsarai and Sandwip upazilas too till this afternoon.

Another chairman candidate at Mirsarai upazila polls, Sheikh Ataur Rahman, said the number of voters was low due to the heavy rain in the morning.

He, however, said no untoward incident happened so far in any of the polling centres in Mirsarai.