UZ polls: vice-chairman candidate killed in Narsingdi clash

An upazila vice-chairman candidate was killed and seven others were allegedly injured in separate two clashes between the supporters of two vice-chairman aspirants in Narsingdi's Raipura upazila today.

The deceased is Suman Miah, 40, son of Charsubuddi Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin.

Suman was facing tough competition from his rival candidate Abid Hasan Rubel in the upcoming Raipura upazila parishad polls scheduled to be held on May 29, reports our local correspondent.

Locals and witnesses said Rubel along with his supporters was campaigning in Paratali area around 2:00pm.

"Suddenly, a group of people riding on a microbus came there and opened fire on us," said Sajib Miah, 22, a supporter of Rubel.

"Several posters of Suman were seen pasted in window glasses of the microbus. So, it is clear that attackers were supporters of Suman," said Sajib with a claim that he and three of his fellow activists suffered bullet injuries in the attack.

The Daily Star could not independently verify the claim.

Around half an hour later, supporters of Rubel carried out an attack on Sumon and his followers at Mirer Bazar.

"They (attackers) beat my son to death. Three of our supporters were also injured in the attack," said Nasir Uddin.

Contacted, Rubel said, "Suman and his supporters first attacked us with firearms. In retaliation, we chased them and drove away."

Asked about beating Suman to death, Rubel did not make any comment.

Contacted, Raipura Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Khan Noor Uddin Md Jahangir said, "Suman was brought dead to our hospital. He died due to profuse bleeding from his nose."

Raipura Police Sation's inspector (investigation) Md Farid Uddin Khan said, "We have heard about the clash and death of Suman. No one has filed any complaint to this matter. No one has been arrested."

"Police are investigating the matter. Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to avert further violence," he told The Daily Star this evening.