UZ polls third phase: EC to decide after evaluating Remal’s impact

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam today said the EC will decide on whether to cancel the third phase of the upazila polls slated for May 29 after evaluating the impact of Cyclone Remal.

"We are keeping communication with the ground. A decision regarding voting will be made after the cyclone makes landfall. We pray that it does not hit hard," he said while talking with reporters at the EC office.

A total of 112 upazila is scheduled to go for polls on May 29.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said Cyclone Remal may make landfall between 6:00pm and 10:00pm.

At noon, the cyclone was centred about 335 km southwest of Chattogram Port, 315 km southwest of Cox's bazar port, 220 km south of Mongla Port and 200 km south of Payra Port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone centre was about 90 kph which was rising to 120 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea was high near the severe cyclone centre, it added.