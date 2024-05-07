UZ chairman among 11 held in Pabna, released after 12 hrs

Sujanagar incumbent Upazila Parishad Chairman and chairman candidate of the same upazila Md Shahinuzzaman Shahin, among 11, were held with cash in Pabna last night.

Later they were released after an undertaking this afternoon, 12 hours after the arrest.

Law enforcers seized Tk 22.8 lakh from their possession and the money was deposited to the government treasury, reports our Pabna correspondent quoting Rab.

No case, however, was filed in the incident.

Earlier, acting on a tip off, Rab-12 of Pabna camp raided Bhobanipur embankment area in the upazila on Monday night. During the drive, Rab arrested them from the area and seized the cash found in a bag from their possession, Rab said. They were taken to Pabna Rab camp.

After 12 hours of their arrest, Rab however released them at around 12:00pm today after they signed an undertaking, said Md Ehteshamul Haque, commander of Rab-12, Pabna camp.

"We arrested the chairman and his associates and seized money from their possession. Since there was no proof of violating polls code of conduct, they were released," Rab commander said.

"We deposited it to the government fund through treasury," the Rab commander added.

Talked with the Daily Star, Md Mahabubur Rahman, senior district election officer also the returning officer of the upazila parishad election, denied commenting on the incident.

"It's better you talk with the deputy commissioner," the returning officer said.

This correspondent attempted to contact the DC but he did not the phone calls.

Officer-in-Charge of Sujanagar Police Station Md Jalal Uddin said no case was filed with the incident.

Criticising the incident, President of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Pabna district unit committee Abdul Matin Khan however said the process is not clear to all.

"If there was any violation of polls code of conduct, then steps should be taken," Matin said.

Election of Sujanagar upazila parishad will be held on May 8.

Shahinuzzaman Shahin, also the general secretary of Sujanagar upazila unit AL, and Abdul Wahab, president of the upazila unit are contesting.