US position is neutral: Peter Haas

The US position is neutral and it does not favour or support any particular political party in Bangladesh, Ambassador Peter Haas said today.

"We delivered the same message that we delivered to all political parties here [in Bangladesh] that the United States remains neutral ahead of the upcoming polls," he said after a meeting with Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat.

"We are on no particular political party's side. We want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner. We call upon all sides to de-escalate … and try to figure out a way to have a dialogue without pre-conditions to help make the elections atmosphere better, " Peter Haas said.

The US ambassador also expressed concern about the "violent political rhetoric that has been directed against people in the US embassy and about how this is deeply concerning to us."