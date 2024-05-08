Upazila polls: Polling agent jailed for ballot stuffing in Bogura

A polling agent was sentenced to one year in jail for ballot stuffing in Bogura's Gabtali upazila in the first phase of upazila elections today.

Besides, a presiding officer was detained for allegedly helping in vote rigging at the centre.

The incident took place at Majhpara Kusumkali Government Primary School polling centre in the upazila, reports our local correspondent.

Photo: Collected

The convict is Emdadul Haque, a polling agent of chairman candidate Rafi Nawaz Khan Robin while the detained presiding officer is Md Sahajahan Hossain, said Suman Ranjan Sarkar, additional superintendent of Bogura police.

Talking to this correspondent, the additional SP said they received information around 11:30am that ballot boxes were being stuffed at the Majhpara Kusumkali Government Primary School polling centre.

"We went to the spot and found Emdadul Haque, a polling agent of a chairman candidate, with 600 sealed ballots. We also recovered Tk 50,000 cash from him," said Suman Ranjan Sarkar.

"The other part of these ballots (one part sealed, signed, 9 ballot books) were recovered from Presiding Officer Md Sahajahan Hossain of the polling centre. He was also involved with the vote rigging. Therefore, we also detained him."

However, at least 300 ballots have already been put into the box by the agent illegally, said the police officer.

Later, Emdadul Haque was produced before Senior Judicial Magistrate Sadia Afsana Rima who sentenced him to one year in jail, said Bogura Returning Officer Mahmud Hasan.

Returning Officer Mahmud Hasan said, "We will seek advice from the election commission regarding presiding officer Shajahan, and action will be taken accordingly."

On the other hand, a gang of 10-15 miscreants entered two booths at Sonarai High School (Male Center) polling center in Gabtali around 10:00 am and snatched about 300 ballots from the assistant presiding officers, sealed and put them into the boxes, and ran away.

After the incident, Executive Magistrate SM Jazir Hossain withdrew the presiding officer ATM Aminul Islam, assistant presiding officer Hafizur Rahman, and Tariqul Islam for negligence of duty.

Another Executive Magistrate SM Tariqul Islam confirmed it.