SC clears way for holding Jhenaidah-1 by-election on June 5

The Supreme Court today cleared the way for the Election Commission to hold the by-elections to Jhenaidah-1 constituency, which was scheduled to be held on June 5.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim halted a High Court order that stayed for 21 days the process of holding the by-polls to the constituency.

The apex court judge passed the stay order following a petition filed by Awami League candidate Md Nayeb Ali Joardar challenging the HC order of stay.

On May 6, the HC stayed for 21 days the process of holding the by-polls to Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

The bench came up with the order following a petition filed by Nazrul Islam Dulal Biswas, an independent candidate who got the second highest votes in the January 7 national election, seeking necessary directives.

In the January 7 election, Awami League candidate Md Abdul Hye was declared elected as lawmaker for the constituency. After his death in March the constituency felt vacant.

On April 23, the EC declared a schedule for holding the by-election in the constituency on June 5.

In the election held on January 7, Hye got 94,379 and Nazrul secured 80,547 votes.