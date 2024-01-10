Reject violence, ensure human rights and access to rule of law

UN secretary general tells Bangladesh

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all parties to reject all forms of violence and ensure that everyone's human rights and access to rule of law are fully respected.

"That is essential for the consolidation of democracy and economic prosperity in Bangladesh. And he's, of course, concerned about reports of the violence that we've seen," said UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing early today.

He made the comment after he was asked what measures the UN secretary-general was taking to stand beside the "victims, oppressed and disenfranchised" people of Bangladesh facing "ruthless crackdown" by the regime.

The Awami League won the January 7 national election, which was boycotted by the opposition BNP and its allies.

AL won 222 out of 298 contested seats in parliament, and will form the government for the fourth consecutive five-year term.