PM to join election rallies virtually in 5 districts, one upazila tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in five districts and one upazila tomorrow.

Awami League President Hasina will connect virtually to the rallies from Dhaka district AL office in Tejgaon at 3:00pm, an AL press release said today.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Tangail, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla and Sandwip upazila of Chattogram.

AL central leaders, its nominated candidates and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.