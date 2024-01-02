Elections
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Jan 2, 2024
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 08:51 PM

PM to join election rallies virtually in 5 districts, one upazila tomorrow

PM to join election rallies virtually in 5 districts
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in five districts and one upazila tomorrow.

Awami League President Hasina will connect virtually to the rallies from Dhaka district AL office in Tejgaon at 3:00pm, an AL press release said today.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Tangail, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla and Sandwip upazila of Chattogram.

AL central leaders, its nominated candidates and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.

PM to join election rallies virtually in 5 districtsSheikh Hasina's rally tomorrowSheikh Hasina's virtual rally12th national election
