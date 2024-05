Women standing in queues to cast their votes at a polling centre in Barishal. Photo: Titu Das

The first phase of the sixth upazila parishad election is underway in 139 upazilas across the country.

The voting is taking place at 10,399 centres of 139 upazilas. About 10 percent votes were cast in the first two hours, the Election Commission said, based on figures reported by 15 percent of presiding officers.

Men stand in queue at a polling centre in Brahmanbaria. Photo: Masuk Hridoy

A woman prepares to cast her vote at a polling centre in Chattogram. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Voting started at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.

A member of village police helps an elderly man leaving a polling station in Brahmanbaria. Photo: Masuk Hridoy

Women stand in queue at a polling centre in Barishal. Photo: Titu Das

Law enforment personnel inside a polling centre at Narayanganj: Photo: Saurav Hossain Siam

No voters were present at Jameya Islamiya Ragibiya Madrasa centre in Sylhet. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

An open-air polling centre in Brahmanbaria. Photo: Masuk Hridoy

A few voters were seen arriving at Satani Para Government Primary School centre in Gazipur. Photo: Monjurul Haque

Women stand in queue at a polling centre in Sitakunda. Photo: Rajib Raihan

There was a thin presence of voters in the early hours of polling at Maheda Miyazi Forkaniya Madrasa centre in Sitakunda. Photo: Rajib Raihan