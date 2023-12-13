Only Electioneering From Dec 18: EC for not allowing any political programmes

Experts say this will curtail rights

The Election Commission yesterday asked the government to measures so that no political programmes other than for electioneering take place from December 18.

In a letter to the home ministry, the EC said people running for parliament would start campaigning on December 18.

Political parties should be stopped from holding rallies and other public events that may obstruct the election process and discourage people from casting their vote, according to the letter addressed to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division of the home ministry.

The measures should be in place until after the election on January 7.

The BNP, its allies, and several left-leaning political parties have been demanding that the national election be held under a non-partisan polls-time government.

As far as I recall, the EC had not made such a move in recent times. — Former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain

The parties have boycotted the election. The BNP and several other opposition parties have been enforcing blockades and strikes in protest.

Besides, Hefazat-e-Islam, an islamist organisation, recently announced a rally in Dhaka on December 29.

Several sources said the EC believes it can make the political parties participating in the election abide by the electoral code of conduct.

Today, the Election Commission has once again proved that it wants to satisfy the Awami League and wants to hold a lopsided election. — BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

However, the EC itself has no direct scope to take action against parties, they said.

Besides, voters may get scared if law and order deteriorates due to the anti-election political programmes, they said, adding that such programmes can result in low turnout.

Several EC sources said the commission had not sent such letters ahead of the three previous elections.

Elections of 2008 and 2018 were participatory while the BNP and other major opposition boycotted the polls in 2014.

Yesterday, several reporters trying to enter the office of the EC spokesperson Jahangir Alam were barred by his personal secretary AKM Saiful Alam who said news-related issues should be dealt with by the public relations department.

Asked why the EC issued such a letter, EC's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "The Election Commission will be able to answer such questions."

He said there was no relation between the oppositions' programme and the letter sent to the home ministry.

He added that he has no knowledge about whether the EC sent such letters during previous elections.

Contacted, former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said, "As far as I recall, the EC had not made such a move in recent times."

The parties that have taken to the streets may be forced to choose some other type of programmes, he added.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the BNP, said, "Holding rallies and processions are democratic rights of a political party. Today, the Election Commission has once again proved that it wants to satisfy the Awami League and wants to hold a lopsided election."

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said article 37 of the constitution guarantees political rights of all citizens.

"We were surprised to know that the Election Commission issued such a letter. This is also a move to curtail the democratic rights of citizens who will not take part in the election. Who defines what anti-election activities are?" he asked.

Everyone has the right to take part in or shun elections and hold peaceful political programmes in favour or against elections, he said.

"We hope the Election Commission will withdraw its letter."