Nomination of 731 aspirants scrapped

3 of them AL nominees; they can file appeals with EC by December 9

Nominations of at least 731 aspirant MPs out of 2,716 have been cancelled by the returning officers across the country.

Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath disclosed the statistics yesterday evening.

The nominations were scrapped on various grounds, including defaulting loans and tax, and failure to submit the signatures of one percent voters of their respective constituencies by independents.

Of the 731 cancelled nominations, at least 182 were filed by independents, and several by Jatiya Party nominees, according to EC data.

The ratio of cancelling nominations has slightly increased this time compared to the last national election in 2018 when 786 out of 3,065 nominations were scrapped, sources in the EC said.

About 27 percent nominations have been cancelled this time against around 25.64 percent in 2018.

The highest 13 candidates each will run for Mymensingh-3 and Bogura-7. The lowest two candidates would vie for Sherpur-2.

The EC in a statement yesterday said the aspirant lawmakers whose nomination papers were cancelled can file appeals with the commission by December 9.

The aspirant MPs or their representatives will have to file the appeals at the Nirbachon Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon. The EC will dispose of the appeals from December 10 to 15.

In Barishal-4, the nomination of the ruling Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed, also the party's international affairs secretary, was scrapped on the ground of dual citizenship.

The nomination papers of incumbent AL lawmaker Pankaj Nath were declared valid. He will run as an independent this time.

Apart from Shammi's, nomination papers of nine more MP aspirants were scrapped in Barishal.

On Sunday, candidatures of AL nominees Salah Uddin Ahmad for Cox's Bazar-1 and Mamunur Rashid Kiron MP for Noakhali-3 were also cancelled.

Besides, the nominations of incumbent lawmakers Mahi B Chowdhury for Munshiganj-1, Bazlul Haque Harun for Jhalakathi-1, and Didarul Alam for Chattogram-4 were also scrapped. Mahi is an MP from Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh while Harun and Didarul are from the AL.

In Dhaka, 76 lawmaker hopefuls, including 38 independents, were disqualified from contesting the January 7 elections in 20 seats.

Among them include Farhana Sayeed, wife of AL nominee Sayeed Khokon for Dhaka-6, who sought to run in the same seat as an independent.

At least 30 nominations, including those from 19 independents, were cancelled in 16 seats of Chattogram, said ROs Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman and Tofael Islam.

In Patuakhali-1, RO Noor Qutubul Alam declared the nomination papers of JP Co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawladar valid after he paid a tax of Tk 88.69 lakh.

Earlier, his nomination was withheld as he did not pay the tax.

[Our district correspondents contributed to this report]