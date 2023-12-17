Minority voters a big factor in Khulna

Voters from minority communities in the three constituencies of Khulna will likely play a key role in the upcoming national polls as they contribute to a large stake in the areas' vote bank.

In Khulna-1 (Batiaghata- Dakope), around 47.24 percent of the voters belong to minority communities, while in Khulna-5 (Dumuria-Phultala) and Khulna-6 (Paikgachha- Koyra) the figures are 32.36 and 27.27 percent respectively, according to Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad and Khulna Puja Udjapan Parishad.

The correspondent talked with at least 25 voters from minority communities in the three constituencies. Most of them said they will not vote bank for any particular political party.

A minority community leader said local development is their main priority, not any particular party.

Three candidates are contesting in Khulna-1. Kazi Hasanur Rasid from Jatiya Party, Gobinda Chandra Pramanik from Trinamool BNP and Nani Gopal Mondal of Awami League.

Nani Gopal Mondal said he is hopeful that the community would support him.

"Voters, now highly politically aware and independent in their views, recognise the government's efforts for the improvement and well-being of the minority community," he said.

Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, also general secretary of Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote, said, "Almost all voters from minority communities Khulna-1 know me as a Hindu community leader. I hope they will vote for me."

Although AL won the seats in all the elections, in recent years, the number of votes cast in favour of other contestants continued to increase.

For example, BNP's candidate got 11,910 votes in 1996, 47,523 votes in 2001 and 68,420 votes in 2008 polls from Khulna-1.

"While voters from minority communities were once seen as a dedicated vote bank for a specific political party, the current scenario may change due to widespread victimisation and mistreatment they have endured nationwide over the years," said Biman Bihari Roy, president of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad's Khulna unit.

Three candidates are contesting from Khulna-5.

"The era of considering the minority community as a decisive factor in elections has passed, and there is no basis to assume that members of minority communities exclusively belong to any particular political party's vote bank. All the voters are now equally important to me," said Narayan Chandra Chanda, AL's candidate from Khulna-5.

Sheikh Salim Akhter, Bangladesh Workers' Party's candidate from Khulna-5, said, " I value my voters, and our relationship is strong; I never categorize them based on minority status. Nevertheless, I acknowledge that the 32 percent votes from minority communities will have a significant impact."

Nine candidates are contesting from Khulna-6, most of them not so well-known.

Md Roshiduzzaman Morol, AL's candidate from Khulna- 6, said, "I am sure the 27 percent vote from minority communities will be a deciding factor in the polls."