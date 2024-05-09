Low turnout in local polls too

EC, AL blame it on rain, harvest; BNP says voters not interested

The first phase of upazila parishad polls in 139 upazilas across the country yesterday saw low turnouts amid some incidents of violence and irregularities.

The usual polls-day fervour was nowhere to be seen as most of the voting centers wore a deserted look and polling officials and law enforcers were passing idle time.

Apart from ruling party-backed supporters and election agents, there were hardly any voters even in front of the election campaign booths, according to witnesses.

After voting ended, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said polling in the first phase was held in a free, fair and peaceful manner, except for a few stray incidents of violence and irregularities.

Briefing journalists at the EC office, he estimated the voter turnout to be around 30 to 40 percent.

However, the CEC blamed rain in some parts of the country and the ongoing paddy harvesting season for the low turnout.

"It could've been better if the voter turnout was higher ... My concern is how the voting went; whether the voters were able to come [to the centers] and cast their votes freely and whether there were irregularities."

Habibul said that voting at two centers were halted due to irregularities.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, while briefing journalists at the party president's Dhanmondi office after the polling, said voter turnout was satisfactory. He also blamed rain and paddy harvesting as the reason for the low presence of voters.

On the other hand, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, at a press briefing in the party's Nayapaltan headquarters, said the people did not fall into the trap of fraudulence set up by AL and rejected the polls.

He said the people have no interest in the polls as the results are pre-determined.

The battle of ballots took place among the independents, mostly from the ruling Awami League, as political parties have not fielded candidates.

The BNP and many other parties are staying away from the polls, like they did during the January 7 national election, when the voter turnout was 42 percent.

The BNP said the incumbent Election Commission is "not capable of holding the elections to local government bodies in a free and fair manner".

VIOLENCE AND IRREGULARITIES

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between supporters of two chairman candidates at the Balia Government Primary School voting centre in Madaripur Sadar upazila, said the district's Additional Superintendent of Police Alaul Hasan.

Three were injured in class between supporters of two chairman candidates in Jamalpur Sadar upazila.

In Munshiganj, three crude bombs were detonated when supporters of two chairman candidates had a standoff near a polling station yesterday afternoon at Gazaria upazila

Police later fired blank shots to disperse them.

In another polling station in the same upazila, voting was suspended for around half an hour as supporters of a chairman candidate snatched a few ballots, said police.

Voting was also suspended for an hour in Narsingdi Sadar upazila due to a scuffle between supporters of two chairman candidates.

Meanwhile, voting was suspended in two voting centres in Khagrachhari's Laxmichari upazila after a group of miscreants snatched ballot boxes.

In Sirajganj's Belkuchi upazila, police arrested a union parishad chairman for distributing money among voters, while a municipality councilor in Kushtia Sadar upazila was arrested while trying to cast fake votes.

At least 11 people were also arrested in Feni's Fulgazi upazila for trying to cast fake votes.

A youth was sent to jail for casting a fake vote at a centre in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila.

Meanwhile, at least 13 crude bombs exploded between 11:30am to 1:30om in another polling station in the same upazila.

In Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila, three polling officials were detained on charges of casting fake votes, while in Bogura's Gabtali upazila, a judicial magistrate sentenced a chairman candidate's polling agent to one year imprisonment over casting fake votes.

Besides, the presiding officer of the same polling station was kept detained till the filing the report last evening for helping the polling agent cast fake votes, said police.

In Rangpur Pirgachha upazila, a seventy-year-old man died on the premises of a polling centre just after casting his vote due to what police said was a cardiac arrest.

(Our correspondent from respective districts contributed to the report.)