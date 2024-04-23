Joint operation in Bandarban: Polls to 3 upazilas postponed

The Election Commission has decided to postpone elections to three upazilas of Bandarban as a joint operation of law enforcers and security forces is going on there.

EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said this afternoon that the operation of the joint forces is going on in the hill districts of Bandarban, especially in Ruma, Thanchi and Rowangchhari.

"The elections to these three upazilas have been postponed for now. The election will be held at a convenient time later," he said after an inter-ministerial meeting held ahead of upazila election to begin on May 8.

In response to a surge of criminal activities, including high-profile bank robbery and abduction, a comprehensive joint operation in Bandarban is going on.